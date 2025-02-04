AVI-SPL Empowers Customers to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow in New Campaign

AVI-SPL, the No.1 systems integrator in the SCN Top 50 2025, has a new brand campaign, "Confidence and Curiosity." The brand campaign embodies AVI-SPL’s commitment to helping organizations ignite confidence in their unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technology strategies while inspiring curiosity to explore new possibilities. Through personalized guidance and innovative solutions, AVI-SPL empowers customers to connect, collaborate, and grow in a rapidly changing world.

"When confidence and curiosity meet, true transformation happens," said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. "When our customers trust their technology to perform seamlessly, they gain the freedom to ask, 'What’s next?' This campaign celebrates these breakthroughs and the role we play in turning curiosity into actionable, measurable results."

With a goal to elevate experiences and create new value, "Confidence and Curiosity" emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between these two principles. Confidence in a reliable technology foundation inspires organizations to explore bold ideas, while curiosity about emerging possibilities drives innovation and growth. Together, they form a cycle of continuous improvement that positions businesses for long-term success.

Immediate strategic brand activations include a new global website and new trade show booth design to be featured at ISE 2025. The "Confidence and Curiosity" campaign helps organizations ignite confidence and curiosity, integrate a consistent global technology strategy, and inspire joy through simple, innovative, and personalized solutions.

"Our 'Confidence and Curiosity' campaign reflects the heart of what we do," said Dale Bottcher, AVI-SPL chief revenue officer (CRO). "Every question answered, every challenge overcome, and every step forward deepens customer confidence—not only in their technology selection but in their ability to make bold decisions and achieve extraordinary results. It’s a tribute to our customers’ bold vision and the trust they place in us to bring it to life."