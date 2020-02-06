AVI-SPL and Igloo Vision to Showcase Immersive Workspace Solution at ISE 2020

AVI-SPL and Igloo Vision have partnered to create a new immersive workspace solution, which will be shown on AVI-SPL Stand 11-C155 during ISE 2020.

UK-based Igloo Vision creates 360-degree immersive projection environments, such as domes, cylinders and cubes, which enable users to engage with any type of 360-degree, virtual reality (VR) or immersive content. It is a bit like stepping into a giant VR headset and, because entire teams can get inside, it is ideal for collaborative teamwork. Clients like Accenture, BP, Dell, Microsoft, and NTT have installed Igloo systems in their offices and innovation hubs, according to the company.

Through the partnership with AVI-SPL, it is now possible to retrofit the Igloo technology in any existing room, irrespective of its size, shape, or dimensions. This means that any meeting room or office space can now double-up as an immersive workspace.

For ISE, the two companies have equipped a 15-foot by 8-foot meeting room with the solution, and are showcasing a range of immersive content and use cases. For example, 360-degree videos and presentations will be used to outline the concept, web-based analytics platforms allow teams to interrogate data, tools such as Revizto and Autodesk can be used for collaborative design reviews and rapid prototyping, and a range of Unity- and Unreal-based software can be used for immersive training applications.

The partnership combines Igloo’s Shared VR expertise with AVI-SPL’s global reach, its credentials as a digital workplace services provider, and its client relationships.

To see the immersive workspace in action at ISE 2020, visit Stand 11-C155.

