AVI-SPL Acquires Adtech Systems

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab), a leading global provider of digital enablement solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to acquire Adtech Systems (“Adtech”), an audio-visual design and systems integration firm headquartered in Massachusetts. Adtech has a rich, 34-year history of expertly serving customers in the New England market with a focus on continuously optimizing communications and collaboration solutions for the modern workplace.

This acquisition strengthens AVI-SPL’s resources in the U.S. northeast region. AVI-SPL’s research shows considerable opportunity in this market from untapped demand for IT services covering the full lifecycle of unified communications, collaboration, and experience technology solutions.

“Our vision is to help organizations everywhere work smarter and live better,” said John Zettel, chief executive officer of AVI-SPL. “Providing a local, comprehensive suite of modern work solutions where customers need us most is how we deliver on this. Bringing Adtech resources and knowledge of this region to AVI-SPL ensures an elevated customer experience.”

Organizations of all sizes and sectors are rethinking how to meaningfully engage their stakeholders and create flexible work models where people connect and communicate from anywhere, at any time. The combined portfolio of AVI-SPL and Adtech delivers best-in-class UC meeting solutions, enterprise video with digital signage, experience technology, and a suite of professional, managed, and support services that enable customers to easily plan, deploy, operate, and optimize their technology investments. As a Microsoft Managed partner, AVI-SPL brings a heightened level of expertise to these realms.

Further, the acquisition by AVI-SPL will provide Adtech’s customers with immediate access to AVI-SPL global operations that support multinational projects with a centrally managed, delivery program that oversees in-country purchasing, project management, and day-two support services. Additionally, Adtech customers now have access to the award-winning AVI-SPL Symphony (opens in new tab) platform to monitor, manage, and analyze their entire collaboration estate. Symphony gives customers faster issue resolution, less end-user impact, and greater peace of mind.

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve created for our customers, our partners, and our employees over the past three decades,” offers Dustin Campbell, president and chief executive officer of Adtech Systems. “AVI-SPL, the first global AV integration firm, has done a remarkable job of scaling its services to meet the needs of enterprise customers. Our team’s passion for delivering quality execution at scale aligns with AVI-SPL’s global mission, and I’m excited for what our teams can accomplish together.”

AVI-SPL has 60 office locations (opens in new tab) around the world. The acquisition of Adtech deepens AVI-SPL’s coverage in the U.S. with expanded operations in the northeast. Similarly, the recent asset acquisition with Multimedia (opens in new tab) adds two AVI-SPL locations in Mexico and serves as a gateway to Latin America, while recent growth in India fortifies AVI-SPL’s commitment to customers in Asia. AVI-SPL plans to continue to grow its global footprint to deliver locally in markets where customers need its services most.