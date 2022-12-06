AVer VB342 Pro 4K PTZ Video Bar Earns Zoom Certification

The AVer USA (opens in new tab) VB342 Pro 4K PTZ camera has been granted official hardware certification by Zoom Video Communications.

Zoom utilizes third-party labs, internal testing, and tests against rigorous specifications. Once a product passes all testing, it receives a "Zoom Certified" badge to indicate it as a high-quality performance with Zoom services.

Designed for small to medium rooms, the VB342 Pro boasts vivid images and precise details. Presentation Tracking, the VB342 Pro is an ultimate collaboration and presentation solution.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

AVer’s VB342 Pro is equipped with a 4K PTZ camera to deliver crisp imagery in any meeting. Featuring a 92-degree optical lens with 15x zoom, the VB342 Pro delivers true-to-life video quality. The VB342 Pro includes AVer’s Audio Fence and beamforming technology to ensure outstanding sound for small to medium-sized meeting rooms. AVer Audio Fence technology is designed to turn any space into an uninterrupted meeting zone by silencing any distraction outside the viewing angle.

(Image credit: AVer USA)

“AVer’s VB342 Pro is a premier, enterprise-grade, all-in-one solution for small to midsize meeting rooms,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “The VB342 Pro provides collaborators with the tools to stay connected and engaged during work presentations. By combining cutting-edge features, including AVer SmartSpeaker, Gesture Control and Audio Fencing, AVer has created a solution that promotes collaboration equity for any virtual meeting.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022]

The VB342 Pro includes AVer’s Auto Tracking and Auto Frame technology. Utilizing AI technology, the VB342 Pro automatically focuses and detects all groups and speakers in the room. Sound detection technology singles out human voices and enables intelligent AI functionality. Additionally, the VB342 Pro features Presentation Tracking, locating and framing the area around the designated speaker. If the presenter moves, the VB342 Pro will track and zoom to provide a high-quality image, even outside the preset location.