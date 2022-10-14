AVer Receives Frost & Sullivan 2022 Best Practices Award

AVer Information USA (opens in new tab) has been awarded the 2022 New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global research consulting firm with extensive experience in growth opportunities. The award recognizes the company’s new product innovation in the medical grade PTZ cameras industry with the MD330 medical camera. Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovation Award recognizes the company that offers a new product or solution that uniquely addresses key customer challenges.

“With the MD330U series, AVer addresses an unmet market need not easily replicated by competitors via highly technical and complex value-added features,” said Albornoz, Manuel, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Its attributes ensure remarkable accuracy in remote diagnosis and face-to-face examinations. Ultimately, the device illustrates the company’s ability to address market constraints by developing disruptive solutions.”

The MD330U Series Medical Grade PTZ camera is a highly versatile solution for telemedicine and patient monitoring. The camera features the world’s first detachable 8MP handheld camera head and an embedded audio system with speakerphone. The wide-angle, pan-tilt degree, 30X optical zoom, and 4K output resolution allow healthcare workers to capture patient images at different angles properly. The MD330U Series includes Noise Reduction to lower background sounds automatically for clear communications. Two SKU options are available: an infrared version that supports night view for patient monitoring and an LED version for illumination needs. All MD330U Series cameras are medical grade EN60601-1 and TAA/NDAA Compliant.

According to Frost & Sullivan, a company must properly understand the relevant market needs and deliver a high-quality solution to create an original virtual care device. Frost & Sullivan finds that AVer USA (AVer) nicely embodies this concept. AVer uses customer feedback, market research, and stakeholder relationships to guide its product roadmap and continuously evolve its solutions. Its expert team simplifies implementation and helps to solve all issues throughout the process.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan, one of the leading research firms in the healthcare industry,” said Arthur Pait, president, AVer Information, Americas. “The MD330 camera is a great example of the product innovation the company is delivering for today’s healthcare market.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.