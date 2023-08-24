AVer, Nureva Collaborate for New Meeting Bundle

AVer Information USA and Nureva have collaborated to streamline hybrid-meeting-room connectivity. The plug-and-play hybrid meeting bundles include AVer’s CAM550, a 4K dual lens PTZ camera, and Nureva’s HDL300 audio system, an integrated microphone and speaker bar.

“We are incredibly excited to deliver a best-in-class conference solution with our partner, Nureva,” said Carl Harvell, U.S. director of product for enterprise for AVer USA. “We’ve paired the CAM550 with a high-quality solution from Nureva to create a complete package for customers to easily and efficiently deploy, configure and manage connectivity in medium-to-large-sized meeting rooms. Together, we’re creating a unified collaboration experience for business meeting spaces and remote offices.”

AVer’s CAM550 equips two 4K lenses to capture a complete room view with wide-angle clarity. The first PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to frame meeting participants, the CAM550 boasts an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. The CAM550 includes a secondary AI lens designed to capture and automatically re-frame meeting participants moving in and around the room. The CAM550 boasts built-in AI gesture recognition to operate the camera; meanwhile, it eliminates common touchpoints to increase meeting safety. Meeting participants can easily control the camera through AI functionality by holding up one finger on either side of the face.

“We are excited to collaborate with AVer to support seamless collaboration for hybrid meeting environments,” said Nancy Knowlton, president and CEO for Nureva. This hybrid room-ready bundle will deliver the simplified user experience our mutual customers are asking for.”

Nureva’s HDL300 and AVer’s CAM550 offer seamless connectivity for a hybrid-room-ready solution. AVer’s technology collaboration will provide users with another layer of seamless technology to increase meeting efficiency and participant engagement. AVer’s solutions establish a safe collaboration culture in any organization and increase productivity and engagement for all meeting attendees, even the remote ones.