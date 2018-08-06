AVAD and Nationwide Add New Depth to Partnership

AVAD now has a deeper partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group designed to expand AVAD’s reach of services to Nationwide’s dealer base. AVAD and Nationwide will launch this new program at Nationwide’s upcoming Primetime event—held August 5th to 9th, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

At the show, AVAD will unveil a custom program exclusively for Nationwide dealers that will grant members access to restricted lines, specialized pricing, and freight specials—while also providing them with the ability to tap into to AVAD’s, technical support, system design, and a dedicated Nationwide concierge. AVAD’s personalized program designed for Nationwide dealers includes access to over 100 brands and a custom volume incentive rebate (VIR) and incentive program. With AVAD’s three-tier partnership program, dealers can qualify for free freight, special Nationwide pricing, rebate dollars, and more.

“This is a great opportunity for both AVAD and our members. This specialized program is a testament to the level of partnership developed between Nationwide and AVAD over the last three years," said Ryan Calacci, Nationwide Marketing Group. "AVAD has used that time to gain a deeper understanding of the unique needs of our independent CI retailers and this program is the result of those learnings. This new program will benefit the Nationwide membership tremendously and adds to our already strong CI presence. We are looking forward to seeing the positive results added to the bottom line of our dealers!”

“We’re excited to grow our strategic partnership with one of the industry’s largest and most recognized groups,” said Jon Zabel, vice president of sales and merchandising, AVAD. “We believe that Nationwide dealers will be able to further take advantage of their program benefits by what AVAD brings to the table in terms of brands, service, and logistics.”

Nationwide has over 5,300 members operating more than 14,000 store fronts with over $18.5 billion in combined annual sales.