AV Stumpfl Establishes U.S. Subsidiary

Austrian AV technology manufacturer AV Stumpfl GmbH has established a United States subsidiary, AV Stumpfl Inc. The U.S. headquarters will be based in Atlanta and will be supported by a nationwide network of distributors, dealers, and technology specialists.

This is the first time that family-owned AV Stumpfl GmbH has established an official subsidiary in the U.S. with direct ties to the Austrian parent company. The company has appointed industry veteran Todd Liedahl as the managing director of the new subsidiary.

Todd Liedahl

"The establishment of AV Stumpfl Inc. is a new chapter in our company’s history,” said Fabian Stumpfl, AV Stumpfl GmbH CEO. “Todd is without doubt the perfect choice for the role of managing director. Although our products are already well known in the U.S. market, we feel that there is still a lot of growth potential for both our projection screen and media server systems. The USA as a whole is obviously of major importance as a trendsetter territory. Professionals from all over the world look to the U.S. for the latest technological trends in the AV and entertainment industries. With the new AV Stumpfl Inc. presence, we will be able to support our U.S. distribution partners and customers in a more direct and efficient way."

Todd Liedahl brings more than 25 years of experience from the rental and staging market to his new role at AV Stumpfl Inc. His diverse background in sales and operations leadership positions him well to develop all aspects of the U.S. organization.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining AV Stumpfl, a company that strives to make a superior product and succeeds in doing so,” Liedahl said. "I look forward to helping to grow the business in North America as well as introducing exciting new products to the market. The second half of 2018 will be particularly interesting for U.S. customers, due to a number of activities we are currently planning to promote innovative screen and media server products."