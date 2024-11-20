AV-over-IP Solution Powers More than 80 TVs for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

The Just Add Power3G Ultra AV-over-IP system has been installed at the new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux location in Webster, TX. Installed by integration firm Technologic, the system ensures a high-quality and flexible video distribution across more than 80 displays, including an impressive video wall that mimics a scoreboard design.

“Just Add Power is low maintenance, so as an integrator, we have stability in a project that we don't have to provide constant support to,” said Bill Whittenberger, senior account engineer, Technologic. “On top of the performance, you get the ease of video wall configuration and management without a separate video wall processor and controller. It eliminates those extra pieces of equipment as points of failure.”

[Pro AV Takes Center Stage in Sports Bars and Live Music Venues]

Just Add Power has been a chosen solution for other Walk-On’s locations. For the Webster location, Technologic faced the challenge of distributing 16 video sources—including 10 DirecTV boxes, two cable boxes, an Apple TV, CHIVE TV, and an auxiliary port—to Samsung displays ranging from 55 inches to 70 inches throughout the restaurant. The goal was to ensure ultralow latency, synchronized viewing, and flexibility to route any source to any screen.

Technologic installed 84 Just Add Power 3G Ultra VBS-HDIP-508POE 4K receivers and 14 VBS-HDIP-707POE transmitters. The 707POE transmitter supports 4K Ultra HD video resolutions over a single Cat-5e cable with ultralow latency, accommodating HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.0, HDR, HDR10, and all lossless multichannel audio formats, including Dolby Atmos. The system also supports control inputs with RS-232, CEC, and IR. Built-in video wall capabilities allow for flexible portrait and flipped configurations without additional hardware, while integrated scalers on the receivers adjust images to fit screens seamlessly. In the future, new displays or sources can be added to the system easily with the addition of a corresponding receiver or transmitter. This allows Technologic to provide an evolutionary, scalable, systems approach to 4K video signal distribution—even as the system grows.

[USB-C and AVoIP]

System control at the sports bar is managed via GameView on an iPad, enabling staff to easily operate the system. The audio is zoned to control volumes for displays in different areas, including the indoor bar, outdoor patio, and banquet room.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Guests want more than great drinks and food; they want an exceptional, full-service experience,” said Taft Stricklin, chief sales officer for Just Add Power. “Walk-On’s is a stellar example of how our AV-over-IP platform can do just that. Our technology empowers bars and restaurants to design an AV system that perfectly aligns with their vision, whether it’s for one screen or hundreds, or a custom video wall made up of screens that are rotated or flipped upside down. This flexibility and performance are why our solutions are trusted by so many renowned establishments like Walk-On’s.”