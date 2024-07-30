AV-over-IP in Control at New 95,000-Square-Foot University Building

The Netherlands Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) recently celebrated the completion of the innovative Echo building. Recognized for its engineering and technology institutions, TU Delft has integrated Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP technology to create adaptable, high-tech learning environments that meet the dynamic needs of modern education. The Echo building, boasting a generous 95,000 square feet (8,844 square meters) of versatile teaching and collaboration space, utilizes Extron’s technology to connect different halls and manage overflow seamlessly, enhancing the overall learning experience.

(Image credit: Extron)

“The ease of use with the NAVigator console to route the different signals between the devices is nice,” said Marco Buitenhuis, AV/IT expert at TU Delft. “Whenever a request comes to connect different halls together for overflow purposes, it is easy to accommodate, because every signal is already on the network with NAV to pick up.”

Designed to support a range of teaching methodologies, the Echo building includes ten educational spaces, each equipped with advanced AV technology. The largest lecture hall can be divided into three smaller rooms, supporting both traditional and interactive teaching formats. Extron’s equipment plays a pivotal role in these configurations, ensuring seamless transitions between different room setups. Aligning with TU Delft’s commitment to sustainability, the Echo building is not only a hub for innovative learning but also a model of energy efficiency, with the building itself being energy positive.

The integration of Extron’s energy-efficient AV technology supports the university's sustainability goals while providing flexibility and scalability for future needs. TU Delft continues to integrate innovative technology with educational practices. The successful deployment of Extron’s AV systems in the Echo building underscores the university’s vision to remain at the forefront of global education by fostering environments that enhance learning through technology.

To read or download the TU Delft Echo Building case study, click here.