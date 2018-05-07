AV Junction to Demonstrate New Software Licensing Program at InfoComm 2018

AV Junction is set to arrive at InfoComm 2018 with a total membership of freelancers and hiring companies that exceeds 1,000. What’s more, according to AV Junction founder Paul Weatherhead, the company has completed its first major project in the Middle East and will unveil a software licensing platform in Booth C4024 at the show.

“The global audio visual community continues to respond to the AV Junction value proposition,” Weatherhead said. “We came out of ISE 2018 with a strong surge in memberships and we expect the same to happen at InfoComm 2018, which will mark our first trade show appearance in the United States.”

Weatherhead reported that 60 percent of its freelancer members come from the U.S., with an additional 15 percent each from Canada and the United Kingdom. Hiring company membership closely follows at 50 percent from the U.S., 10 percent from Canada, and 20 percent from the United Kingdom.

“Interestingly enough, we have our first completed project and it comes from the ‘rest of the world’ category. We helped a large California-based hiring company to fill and complete a major installation in the UAE—to the complete satisfaction of everyone involved," Weatherhead mused. "Through our system, the company was able to find the ideal freelancer with the specific skillset needed in less than 24 hours, dramatically reducing the standard time and effort needed to find the perfect hire. The project came as a direct result of ISE, and our system performed flawlessly, which pleased to no end the freelancer, the hiring company, and, most importantly, the end-user customer.”

According to Weatherhead, AV Junction is taking its next step forward at InfoComm 2018 with the launch of a new software licensing program designed to be white labeled by the world’s largest systems integration firms. “It’s designed for the top 20 percent of systems integration firms who have told us that they have a network of freelancers, but they really need a robust management platform that is really well thought out from the perspective of both the hiring company and the freelance professional."

"They love our platform and our new licensing program is going to enable them to better manage their existing network and to tap into our membership of freelancers as their needs dictate. We’re really excited about how our business model is evolving and gaining traction in the market,” Weatherhead concluded.