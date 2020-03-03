AV Checkpoint Launches

Mike Tomei, CTS-D, CTS-I, has founded AV Checkpoint, a firm providing third-party peer review and cost-estimating services for audio visual system designs.

(Image credit: AV Checkpoint)

Tomei says AV Checkpoint’s 3rd party peer review service gives anyone designing AV systems of varying sizes the ability to have their work reviewed by a network of "highly experienced AV industry experts."

AV Checkpoint’s reviewers are tasked with addressing design oversights, while also providing design recommendations that comply with industry standards, best practices, and ADA requirements.

A constructability review is designed to assure clients that their documentation is bid and construction ready, and fully coordinated across other design disciplines. AV Checkpoint’s final documentation review addresses compliance with CAD drawing and specification formatting standards.

“Peer review and cost-estimating services are very common in the architectural, engineering, and construction industries, and now AV Checkpoint provides anyone incorporating AV equipment into their designs with an accurate, reliable, and repeatable 3rd party approach to these services," said Tomei. "Our network of reviewers bring an incredible level of industry experience, breadth of knowledge, and certifications to the table.”

AV Checkpoint works alongside AV designers, providing them with a “fresh set of eyes” to eliminate design oversights and provide the best possible product to their clients. AV Checkpoint’s peer review services allow AV design consultants and integrators to have their work reviewed by an objective third party network of industry professionals.