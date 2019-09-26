AudioScience Iyo Dante Adds Crestron Module

The What: AudioScience, designer and manufacturer of DSP-based digital audio peripherals for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), broadcast, installed sound, and entertainment industries, has upgraded the functionality of its Iyo Dante family of audio-over-IP interfaces with the release of a Crestron Module.

The What Else: With the new module, any Crestron programmer can create custom applications that fully integrate the Iyo Dante in any Crestron ecosystem. Supported controls include audio metering and analog level/gain adjustments as well as microphone input phantom power.

"We are excited to introduce this new capability utilizing the Crestron Module for the Iyo Dante family as it will provide more installation options for the broad audio over IP marketplace,” said Nicole Santiago, AudioScience network product manager. “AudioScience recognized the market didn’t require more DSP boxes; the market needed more I/O at a cost-effective price point. AudioScience made it happen, while still providing a professional-level microphone and connector options for all of our integrators requirements.”

The Bottom Line: Supporting Crestron's latest SIMPL# module format, the Crestron module allows complete control of an Iyo Dante over TCP/IP.