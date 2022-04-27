Audio Industry Mourns the Loss of Pioneer Christopher Moore

Christopher Moore passed away March 1, 2022, at the age of 78 after valiantly battling Parkinson’s Disease for 20 years.

After graduating from Yale University, he taught for two years at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, VT. An electrical engineer specializing in audio products, Moore worked at Lexicon and KLH before starting Ursa Major, a small cooperative company.

A Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society, Moore was a pioneer of digital audio and the developer of iconic products including the Ursa Major Space Station SST-282. Moore’s focus was in the area of digital reverberation and special effects, and he held a number of patents on some of his early inventions.

Ursa Major was later acquired by AKG in Vienna, Austria. Subsequently, Moore started Seven Woods Audio and continued to invent new products. He also served as a consultant to various other companies including Bose and Sensimetrics.

Moore enjoyed listening to music, especially symphonies by Ralph Vaughn Williams and folk music. He appreciated the poetry of William Butler Yeats and attended the Yeats Summer School in Sligo, Ireland. Moore enjoyed traveling abroad, especially to Ireland.

He leaves behind his wife Jocelyn D. Record of Belmont, his daughter Katharine Letzler Moore of Washington, D.C., and many other loving family members and friends.

Donations may be made to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Massachusetts General Hospital/ Parkinson’s Research.

(Obituary courtesy of Katharine Moore.)