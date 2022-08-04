Audio Engineering Society Announces Incoming Officers and Governors

The Audio Engineering Society has announced the incoming officers and governors following the 2022 Board of Directors and Board of Governors elections. The Society’s membership has elected Leslie Gaston-Bird, as president-elect.

“On behalf of the entire Society,” said AES president Josh Reiss, “I offer a hearty congratulations to all the newly elected Governors and officers—we look forward to your contributions to AES governance. We also offer a heart-felt ‘Thank you’ to all who showed their willingness to serve by accepting a nomination. And those who are leaving the Boards at the end of the year go with our deep gratitude for their service and commitment to the Society.”

The 2023 Audio Engineering Society Board of Directors will be:

Bruce Olson: President

President Joshua Reiss: Past-president

Past-president Leslie Gaston-Bird: President-elect

President-elect Valerie Tyler: Secretary

Secretary Marina Bosi: Treasurer

Treasurer Cesar Lamschtein: Director

Director One additional Director will be named by the Board of Governors per the AES Bylaws in 2022 Q4.

In addition to the Directors listed above, the 2023 Board of Governors will be:



Bill Schulenburg: Vice President, Central Region, U.S./Canada

Vice President, Central Region, U.S./Canada Ewa Lukasik: Vice President, Central Region, Europe

Vice President, Central Region, Europe Angela Piva: Vice President, Eastern Region, U.S./Canada

Vice President, Eastern Region, U.S./Canada David v.R. Bowles: Vice President, Western Region, U.S./Canada

Vice President, Western Region, U.S./Canada Jorge M. Azama: Vice President, Latin American Region

Vice President, Latin American Region Jamie Angus-Whiteoak: Vice President, Northern Region, Europe

Vice President, Northern Region, Europe Alberto Pinto: Vice President, Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa Region

Vice President, Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa Region Kazuhiko Kawahara: Vice President, Asia-Pacific Region

Vice President, Asia-Pacific Region Prince Charles Alexander: Governor

Governor Areti Andreopoulou: Governor

Governor Toru Kamekawa: Governor

Governor Hyunkook Lee: Governor

Governor Lesley Fogle: Governor

Governor Agnieszka Roginska: Governor

Governor Jonathan Wyner: Governor

Governor Marcela Zorro: Governor

Save for the president-elect, each newly elected individual will serve a two-year term and Bosi and Tyler with have their current terms extended by two years. Gaston-Bird will serve a year on the AES Board of Directors as president-elect, in 2024 as president, in 2025 as past-president, followed by two years as a governor. All those newly elected will begin their terms on January 1, 2023.

Also on January 1, 2023, current past-president Jonathan Wyner will transition to governor for the first year of a two-year term. Beginning one-year terms will be president Josh Reiss, who will transition to past-president, and president-elect Bruce Olson, who will become president.

Outgoing from the Board of Governors in 2023 as regional vice presidents are Gabriel Herman (Eastern Region, U.S./Canada), Alex Kosiorek (Western Region, U.S./Canada), and Elena Prokofieva (Northern Region, Europe). Governors with terms ending this year are Brad McCoy, Paul Womack, Jun Yamazaki and governor and past-president (twice removed) Nadja Wallaszkovits who completes her five-year commitment to the BoG. Board of Governors-elected director Brecht De Man’s two-year term will also end; his replacement on the Board will be named by the Board of Governors in 2022 Q4.

The election was monitored, and the results presented, by Gary Louie, Chair of the AES’s Tellers Committee.