Audinate Introduces Dante Domain Manager Subscription Model

Underscoring its commitment to providing scalable and secure network solutions, Audinate has announced a subscription model for Dante Domain Manager, its network management solution that brings enterprise-grade system administration to the AV world.

“Dante Domain Manager has become a critical solution in the AV industry, allowing for user authentication, role-based security and audit capabilities for Dante networks,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer, Audinate. “In addition to lowering the up-front costs of acquisition, the subscription model allows buyers to treat Dante Domain Manager as an operating expense rather than a capital expense, ensuring it is even more accessible.”

Available in three editions, Silver, Gold and Platinum, Dante Domain Manager can be tailored to meet user needs and budgets while maintaining the agility, scalability, and security necessary to create a trusted audio network. All three additions are available as an annual subscription with ongoing support and maintenance, or as a perpetual license that includes one year of support and maintenance.

Dante Domain Manager Silver Edition supports 20 Dante devices in two Dante Domains, and is ideal for smaller installations such as houses of worship, recording studios, and broadcast facilities. Dante Domain Manager Gold Edition supports 100 Dante devices in 10 Dante Domains, and is designed for medium-sized installations, including schools, small businesses, and larger houses of worship as part of a comprehensive AV management strategy. Dante Domain Manager Platinum Edition supports 250 Dante devices in 50 Dante Domains, and provides enterprise AV management for the largest mission-critical systems found in universities, stadiums, public spaces, and corporate offices.

Add-on packs are available to match the number of Dante Domains and devices required.