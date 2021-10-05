Atlona Ups Adam Griffin to Director, Sales and Business Development

Atlona is promoting longtime Northeast Regional Sales Manager Adam Griffin to a North American sales leadership position, effective immediately. Adam assumes the Director of Sales and Business Development role vacated by Jamey Swigert, who recently became Atlona's Executive Director. Griffin will report to Swigert and lead all North American inside and channel sales activities for Atlona's commercial and residential AV markets.

Griffin will work closely with regional sales managers, distributors and dealers in each territory, and oversee the sales engineering department that works closely with Atlona partners and end users to design systems. One key objective is bringing the Atlona and Panduit teams closer together for sales and business development initiatives, which Adam says will help all customers more effectively bridge AV systems with IT infrastructure.

Griffin was one of Atlona's first commercial AV regional sales managers to join the company in 2014. He gradually built Atlona's channel partner network for the busy Northeast US territory, which spans from the Mid-Atlantic region through all of New England. Also responsible for residential AV sales for several years, he has worked across all markets, verticals and channels for Atlona over seven successful years.

Griffin sees strong opportunities for Atlona in key commercial verticals (corporate, education, government) as well as the light commercial market, including hotels, restaurants and retail. He points to Atlona's innovations for changing business and learning environments fueled by the pandemic as powerful tools from a sales perspective--notably, the company's growing Omega presentation and collaboration product line, and its new WAVE-101 wireless presentation system.

With the announcement of Griffin’s promotion, Atlona begins its search for his Regional Sales Manager--Northeast replacement. Candidates should inquire at https://atlona.com/about-us/careers/.