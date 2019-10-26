Atlona Ships Two New Omega Series Solutions

The What: Atlona is continuing the expansion of its Omega Series of AV communications and collaboration solutions with the immediate availability of two new offerings: the AT-OME-MS42 4x2 matrix switcher with USB extension and the AT-OME-RX21 HDBaseT receiver and 4K/UHD scaler.

Atlona AT-OME-MS42s (Image credit: Atlona)

The What Else: Available on its own or bundled in the AT-OME-MS42-KIT with an AT-OME-EX-RX HDBaseT receiver, the OME-MS42 delivers high performance and value for 4K/UHD presentation and videoconferencing applications in small-to-medium AV environments such as meeting rooms, conference rooms, and lecture halls, according to Atlona. The OME-MS42 features auto-switching HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs alongside HDBaseT and HDMI outputs with selectable switching modes and integrated display control, enabling simple, flexible configuration, and intuitive user operation.

Atlona AT-OME-RX21s (Image credit: Atlona)

Meanwhile, the AT-OME-RX21 combines HDBaseT receiving with advanced 4K/UHD scaling and an additional local HDMI input. High-quality down-scaling and up-scaling with frame rate conversion preserve color and spatial detail when transforming content between 4K and 1080p, making the OME-RX21 designed for presentation applications that combine UHD and HD displays.

The Bottom Line: Both the OME-MS42 and OME-RX21 are HDCP 2.2 compliant and support HDBaseT transport of video up to 4K/60 with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling alongside embedded audio, control, and Ethernet over distances up to 330 feet.

Like all Omega solutions, the OME-MS42 and OME-RX21 are backed by Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty and support services.