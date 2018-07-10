Atlona Ships JunoX 451 HDMI and HDBaseT Switcher

The What: Atlona has begun shipping the JunoX 451 HDBT (AT-JUNO-451-HDBT) HDMI and HDBaseT switcher for high dynamic range (HDR) formats, the latest entry in the company’s range of HDR-enabled 4K/UHD signal routing solutions.

The What Else: Combining the features of the JunoX 451 (AT-JUNO-451) 4x1 HDMI switcher with the benefits of HDBaseT for transporting signals over longer distances, the JunoX 451 HDBT features three HDMI inputs alongside one HDBaseT input for receiving video, embedded audio, and Ethernet over Cat-6a or Cat-7 cable up to 330 feet (100 meters). Automatic input selection using hot plug detect (HPD) and active video detection technology intelligently switches between inputs without user intervention when a new source is connected.

The JunoX 451 HDBT supports 4K/UHD video at 60Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and is compliant with the HDCP 2.2 content protection specification. Able to pass metadata for HDR content, the Juno X 451 HDBT supports the 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats at 60Hz. The new switcher is compatible with all video resolutions, audio formats, and color spaces in the HDMI 2.0b specification, ensuring interoperability with new and emerging 4K/UHD source and display devices.

HDMI audio de-embedding extracts two-channel PCM or multi-channel bitstream audio to the switcher’s TOSLINK optical digital audio output for flexible integration. The JunoX 451 HDBT offers TCP/IP, RS-232, and IR control capabilities and can be configured and managed over a network through its integrated web interface, the Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) software or Atlona’s Velocity IP-based AV control platform.

“The valuable integration features, reliability, and ease of use of the HDMI-only JunoX 451 have made it very popular with customers and systems integrators for HDR-enhanced residential and commercial switching needs,” said Joshua Castro, Atlona product manager. “We’re pleased to build on these benefits with the JunoX 451 HDBT, leveraging the reliability and convenience of HDBaseT to provide input interface versatility while making it even easier to integrate with shared sources from another room over long distances.”

The Bottom Line: High image quality and compatibility with the latest HDR-equipped sources, projectors, and displays make the JunoX 451 HDBT well suited for detail-intensive professional AV environments. Supporting HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps, the new switcher can receive HDBaseT at data rates up to 10Gbps from current Atlona distribution solutions including the AT-UHD-PRO3 family, AT-UHD-CAT product line, and AT-UHD-SW series, as well as 18Gbps 4K HDR HDBaseT signals from forthcoming Atlona matrix switchers.