Atlona, Fusion Research Partner on Background Music and Control Services

Atlona has partnered with Fusion Research with the aim of strengthening local control of the sonic environment in public spaces. The partnership tightens integration between Fusion Research music servers and Atlona Velocity AV control systems inside businesses, providing local staff with an improved user experience for managing background music streams.

Fusion Research has long specialized in music streaming solutions for residential AV systems, supporting most of the popular streaming services and personal collections for multi-room audio within its music servers. The company also offers commercial solutions that are compatible with SoundMachine, a streaming service that provides access to fully-licensed music (ASCAP, BMI, SOCAN, etc.) that is required for use in most public spaces.

With Velocity control, businesses have greater control over the atmosphere inside their retail stores, restaurants, hotel lobbies, and bars. Staff can browse music libraries, select streaming channels, and control volume across multiple zones using Velocity touch panels. The same user-friendly touch panels also support rich data and content display, showing artist, song, album artwork, channel selection, and other stream metadata in real-time.

The Atlona and Fusion Research partnership provides several important benefits for systems integrators. The comprehensive integration makes it easier for integrators to add background music hardware and delivery services to their commercial AV projects, with assurance that the service complies with Public Performance Rights. The partnership also adds Fusion Research products to Velocity’s supported devices database, which simplifies configuration for a system deployment.

“Our systems integration partners simply search for ‘Fusion Research’ within the Velocity database to find a background music solution with local control,” said Justin Kennedy, product manager, Atlona. “Once connected, the Velocity gateways continuously communicate with Fusion Research music servers for configuration, channel, and playback information. Rich data makes it easy for retail managers, bartenders, and other location-based end users to select music and take control of the business’s sonic environment.”

Atlona integrators can also specify the service into broader Atlona AV installations with video and audio matrix switchers. “A restaurant can use our HDBaseT or AV-over-IP distribution systems to drive video to TVs throughout their bar area during a sports event, and seamlessly toggle between commentary and background music,” said Kennedy.