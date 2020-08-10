Atlona Expands 4K HDMI Extender Portfolio with Avance Series

The What: Atlona is expanding its lineup of HDMI extension solutions with the introduction of its Avance Series of HDBaseT extender kits. Building on the core functionality of the company’s UHD-EX family with additional integrator-friendly features, the new HDBaseT transmitter and receiver sets offer cost-effective and reliable solutions for extending 4K/UHD AV signals beyond the distance limitations of HDMI cabling.

The What Else: Four of the Avance kits transmit 4K/UHD 60Hz 4:2:0 video up to 130 feet (40 meters) or 1080p 60Hz video up to 230 feet (70 meters) over Cat-6A/7 twisted pair cable, while the fifth transmits 4K 60Hz 4:2:0 video over longer distances up to 330 feet (100 meters).

The Avance Series lineup comprises:

AT-AVA-EX70-2PS-KIT: 40m 4K/UHD extender kit with locally powered transmitter and receiver

AT-AVA-EX70-KIT: 40m 4K/UHD extender kit with remote power, where the receiver is powered by the transmitter over HDBaseT

AT-AVA-EX70C-KIT: 40m 4K/UHD extender kit with remote power plus bi-directional extension of RS-232 and IR control signals

AT-AVA-EX70C-BP-KIT: 40m 4K/UHD extender kit with RS-232 and IR control, and bi-directional remote power allowing power to be supplied by either the transmitter or receiver

AT-AVA-EX100CE-BP-KIT: 100m 4K/UHD extender kit with ethernet, RS-232 and IR control, and bi-directional remote power

All Avance Series extender kits include features that bolster reliability and simplify deployment for integrators and installers. EDID filtering prevents extension of unsupported resolutions to increase the integrity of video transmission, while clock stretching improves interoperability with legacy and low-quality HDMI video sources. Integrated HDBaseT link test enables verification of cabling, termination, and link quality at the point of install.

A new feature with the Avance Series is bi-directional remote power, available on the AVA‑EX70C‑BP-KIT and AVA-EX100CE-BP-KIT. It enhances installation flexibility by providing a choice of whether the transmitter powers the receiver or vice versa. This allows the power supply to be located near either the source or the display, depending on available outlets.

“The Avance Series continues our tradition of offering a wide range of product choices that let customers pick exactly the right model for their project requirements and budget,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “The new EDID filtering, clock stretching, and link testing features also reflect our commitment to making systems integrators’ jobs easier by simplifying installation and ensuring maximum reliability.”

The Bottom Line: The Avance Series kits provide flexible installation options for commercial applications ranging from conference rooms and classrooms to extended-distance video distribution.

Three of the Avance Series kits (AT-AVA-EX70-2PS-KIT, AVA-EX70C-BP-KIT and AVA-EX100CE-BP-KIT) are available immediately through Atlona’s network of authorized channel partners. The remaining kits will be available in late August.