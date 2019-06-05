Atlona Augments Americas Sales Force

Atlona, a Panduit company, has expanded its sales force in North and South America in alignment with continued company growth. Vince Schuster joins the company as senior director of sales; Jason Parson as regional sales manager, Pacific Northwest; and Paul Beals, Brian Montini, and Manuel Pineda as sales engineers.

“Atlona continues to grow and flourish, and these appointments will allow us to expand our reach and support in the Americas,” said Ilya Khayn, CEO, Atlona. “Most importantly, our continuous team expansion demonstrates Atlona’s commitment to growing our partners’ businesses, and service all of our customers with extensive systems design and engineering support. We are particularly excited to welcome Vince Schuster to our staff in a new leadership position, as we welcome this highly talented group of professionals to the Altona team.”

Reporting to Khayn, Schuster comes to Atlona from Prysm, where he served as vice president of sales. Prior to Prysm, Vince served in director-level sales positions at Planar Systems and Panasonic. His years of experience has earned the trust of the AV and IT specifying communities, working closely with channel partners, consultants, architects, and systems integrators to build sustainable, enterprise-level installations.

“Atlona has been a pioneer in the AV-over-IP movement, and their relationship with Panduit provides a very unique and dynamic opportunity to solve technological challenges, adding value for our customers,” Schuster said. “I’m looking forward to working with our partners and having conversations with our end customers throughout the AV community, with the opportunity to position Atlona further upstream in the early decision-making stages.”

Parson, regional sales manager, Pacific Northwest, comes to Atlona with experience working with suppliers and as an entrepreneur. He started his career with Pioneer New Media Technologies, a division of Pioneer Electronics, before launching Invision Technologies, a leader in e-tail that later launched a commercial and residential AV integration business. While leading Invision Technologies, Parson worked closely with commercial, residential, and government clients, which helped them expand into a viable business. He then started a new venture with Whitlock, a global leader in video conferencing and AV integration. He was responsible for driving enterprise sales growth in the Seattle region. Some of his major accomplishments include key relationships with Starbucks, Amazon, Microsoft retail, and the City of Seattle.

“My experience across sales, management and systems integration has allowed me to get closer to customers and understand their pain points as they seek the right solutions for their facilities,” Parson said. “Atlona’s reputation as a problem-solver and innovator in commercial and residential AV provides a fertile ground for success moving forward.”

Atlona’s appointment of Paul Beals (North East USA), Brian Montini (South Central USA) and Manuel Pineda (Latin America) as sales engineers will flesh out the company’s growing team of regional sales engineers. Each bring a wealth of systems design and engineering experience to their new roles, and will work closely with Atlona partners and end users to build and support Atlona AV systems.

All five new Atlona team members join Atlona effective immediately, and will be present at this year’s InfoComm 2019 show in Orlando, Florida. Atlona exhibits at Booth 3012.