Atlona Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Italy

Atlona (opens in new tab) welcomed Marco Bolzonello as regional sales manager Italy, effective immediately. Reporting to Thorsten Goecke, business director, EMEA, Bolzonello will work closely with key channel partners throughout the Italian territory and serve as a key conduit between Atlona distribution partners and systems integrators. That includes commercial business plan development with Atlona partners to raise brand visibility, and driving business development with systems integrators both familiar with and new to Atlona.

Bolzonello comes to Atlona with 10 years of experience in both the AV and IT industries, which provides him with a strong understanding of how the two technologies intersect to serve key Atlona business verticals including corporate, education and hospitality. On the AV side, Bolzonello spent four years as AV account manager and project manager for Lindy Italia, where he focused on sales and technical system design projects before joining ATEN as regional commercial manager for Italy, Greece, and other countries in the Mediterranean region. Before approaching the AV sector, Bolzonello gained electrical and networking background in building construction sites and recently, direct IT industry experience working for Websin s.r.l as senior key account manager, where he developed IT services and strategies across systems design, sales, and marketing initiatives.

Through these experiences, Bolzonello has developed strong relationships with dealers and integrators throughout the country which, in addition to his AV/IT expertise, sets him up for success in a country with a unique and often challenging business environment.

Marco Bolzonello (Image credit: Atlona)

“Italy feels like a very different country upon crossing north to south and west to east,” said Bolzonello. "It is therefore important to have strong business relationships as well as a selective approach to working with the most value-added partners. I am confident that my knowledge of the Italian business landscape for AV and IT technologies, as well as the trends taking shape now that AV and IT operations have nearly fully converged, will bring Atlona to a much larger audience of end users.”

Bolzonello sees Atlona’s Omega Series of collaboration and presentation products as particularly compelling for the Italian market, noting that solutions like the Omega AT-OME-MS42 integrate videoconferencing, USB extension, and other important features for modern meeting and learning spaces. He is also planning more trainings and webinars to educate and inform current and potential partners about new and existing Atlona solutions. That includes developing more programs around AV-over-IP, which he sees an important growth business for Atlona over the next several years.

“Marco’s experience throughout Italy coupled with his enthusiasm makes him the ideal representative for Atlona as our dedicated sales and business development resource for Italy,” said Goecke. “His ability to establish new business relationships and create stronger bonds with existing customers will also help Atlona build a stronger presence throughout the country. We welcome him to the Atlona team and look forward to his contributions.”