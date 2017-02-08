Atlona and Sennheiser Form Technology Alliance

As the opening bell of ISE 2017 sounds, Atlona is announcing the formation of a Technology Alliance with Sennheiser, a leading manufacturer of installed microphones, conference systems, and wireless transmission systems.

The Technology Alliance Member agreement is an important element of the Sennheiser Global Alliances program, which represents strategic partnerships with technology-driven companies and vendors like Atlona that share a common goal of simplifying a customer’s daily business. This is made possible by creating a one-stop solution for business communication needs.

The Atlona and Sennheiser partnership focuses on the confirmed interoperability between the Atlona AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT and the Sennheiser TeamConnect Wireless Conference System. The interoperability between the two systems will be on display at Atlona’s ISE stand (5-S92) this week at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

“Atlona strives to serve our global customer base with forward-looking, complete solutions that both simplify and enhance the way people work in a variety of AV environments,” said Ronni Guggenheim, General Manager, Atlona. “This strategic partnership with Sennheiser unleashes the full power of our advanced, innovative soft codec solution, and provides businesses with a simpler way to instantly provide a professional-sounding online meeting from any networked location. It underlines the importance of providing an ecosystem approach to make the integration more easy and reliable.”

Introduced last year, the Atlona AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT is the industry’s first HDBaseT-equipped collaboration system to provide 4K AV switching, USB and HDMI extension and system control for PC-based conferencing using Skype for Business, WebEx and GoToMeeting cloud services. The two-piece system consists of the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-TX, which serves as the conferencing hub, video switch, and HDBaseT transmitter; and the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-RX, which receives the HDBaseT signal and delivers an HDMI signal to the display.

The AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT is also the industry’s first soft codec conferencing system to enable a single category cable connection between a conferencing hub and a 4K display, together with a USB-equipped video conferencing camera and/ormicrophone. This functionality supports connectivity with the Sennheiser TC-W, which provides the USB microphone and speaker that communicates with the Atlona transmitter and receiver.

The Sennheiser TeamConnect Wireless case set is a portable wireless conference system that provides excellent sound and high speech intelligibility for online meetings. The system delivers multiple connectivity options with any laptop, smart device or video conferencing system via USB (as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm jack), making it a highly flexible asset to support all Unified Communications demands.

“This strategic partnership offers an ideal solution for flexible meeting rooms with up to 24 participants, while greatly simplifying overall system design and installation based on the seamless interoperability across Atlona and Sennheiser,” said Nick Pemberton, Manager, Global Strategic Alliances for Sennheiser Business Communication. “Atlona’s strong and unique innovation for emerging online videoconferencing needs make them a perfect partner for Sennheiser and its global customer base.”