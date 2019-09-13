ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management

The What: ATEN Technology has launched ATEN Unizon, server-based software that provides AV/IT professionals with the power to manage, monitor, and control ATEN Modular Matrix and Video Matrix solutions in real time.

(Image credit: ATEN)

The What Else: Once ATEN Unizon is installed on the client server, users can access the software remotely through Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge/Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari and other mainstream web browsers. With an intuitive interface, ATEN Unizon allows AV/IT administrators to easily perform common tasks and schedule tasks by batch using a grouping function. In case of abnormal events, it will notify users and allow them to review the system logs of devices monitored by the platform to ensure that issues can be remedied in real-time.

ATEN Unizon key features include: device condition monitoring, global control and scheduling, and access and locations management.

The Bottom Line: ATEN Unizon is available for $2,990 USD MSRP for a basic license through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.