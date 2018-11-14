At A Time of Extraordinary College Loan Debt, Gen Z Is Looking for New Approaches to Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"The realities of paying for higher education create a formidable wall of concern for many families. There is the cost of college, which is daunting even for those expecting to receive financial aid packages. Then there is the student loan burden itself: a nationwide, mind-numbing $1.5 trillion that becomes intensely personal when its owners know it is hampering their futures and their children’s futures."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As tuition continues to soar, cost is becoming a major deciding factor for high school students planning their next steps. With more institutions embracing alternative credentials and online degree programs, the savings associated with short-form and online learning could be a big enrollment booster.