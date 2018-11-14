myStudentAid, the DoE’s FAFSA App, Gets Mixed Reviews (eLearning Inside News)

"On Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) paid a visit to Sevierville, Tenn., a small town in the Smoky Mountains (and hometown of Dolly Parton). They’ll spend some time in Sevier County High School to demonstrate the department’s myStudentAid app, which allows students to complete their FAFSA application from their mobile device."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The new app designed to streamline the FAFSA process and facilitate applications directly from a student's mobile device is clearly not one-size-fits-all. Some users are experiencing verification issues, program crashes, and error messages.