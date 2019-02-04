Ashly Audio Focuses on Helping Integrators Elevate Work

Ashly Audio is using its appearance at ISE 2019 (Booth 3-C104) to introduce the mXa-1502 Mixer Amp, the first solution in the company’s next generation of pro AV products.

The mXa-1502 represents Ashly Audio’s new approach to integrated solutions, with a focus on helping AV and system integrators install faster, troubleshoot more efficiently, and develop effective, long-term partnerships with their customers. Describing the new approach, Noel Larson, Ashly Audio vice president of marketing and business development, said, “Our belief is that integrated products combined with simplicity in installation and use is critical for contractors going forward. Every product we introduce in the coming year will be sharply focused on those core components. Ashly is fully committed to providing effective solutions that work for designers, integrators, and users.”

The mXa-1502 Mixer Amp is an integrated product that combines four zones of mixing and DSP, plus 2 x 150W of power and programmable mic preamps, in a single rack-mountable unit.

“For users, the mXa-1502 means processing 12 audio inputs into four different areas of a restaurant, school, office, warehouse complex, church, or other facility all from a single rack space device,” Larson said. “There is a rich complement of digital signal processing, including routing, auto-mixing, ducking, amplifier monitoring, event scheduling and triggering, and more, all in a single rack unit.”

Ashly Audio says features of the mXa-1502 can help integrators win more clients among the small- and medium-sized business sectors of retail, hospitality, and house of worship. Integrators can deliver long-term assistance via the mixer amp’s built-in web server, which offers a web-based control platform. If an end user requires assistance, an integrator can first log in to the controls remotely before rolling a truck out to the site.

Further, the company says the control system is built in an intuitive way that ensures it can be used effectively without extensive training, with different levels of control for users and integrators.

“This is just the first of what is to come this year from Ashly in new products and complete solutions,” Larson said. “What we’re doing with the mXa-1502, in terms of bringing functionality and ease of use together at a very competitive price point, serves as a sign of what is to come.”

