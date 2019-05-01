As Online Learning Grows, So Will Proctors. Case in Point: Examity’s $90M Deal (EdSurge)

"Tests these days start by making students prove not what they know, but who they are. Historically that involves bringing some form physical identification, but increasingly companies and institutions are turning to face recognition, fingerprinting and voice biometrics."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As assessment increasingly moves online, the need for digital proctoring grows in tandem. While questions around privacy still swirl around some methods, companies that offer exam certification tools are gaining major ground.