As LinkedIn Learning Subsumes Lynda.com, Library Groups Raise Privacy Concerns (EdSurge)

"Libraries have long been enthusiastic subscribers to Lynda.com, offering their patrons access to the once-upstart company’s collection of educational videos on a range of topics. But this week, library groups urged their members to stop using the service if the company—now owned by LinkedIn, a subsidiary of Microsoft—makes planned changes to Lynda.com that will require library patrons to create a LinkedIn profile to access the service."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Previously, library patrons could access Lynda.com content with their library card. But after the rebrand, LinkedIn will require all users to have a LinkedIn profile. While profiles can be set to private, they are public by default, raising privacy concerns.