Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education: Applications, Promise and Perils, and Ethical Questions (EDUCAUSE Review)

" What is artificial intelligence? In any discussion of artificial intelligence (AI), this is almost always the first question. The subject is highly debated, and I won't go into the deep technical issues here. But I'm also starting with this question because the numerous myths and misconceptions about what artificial intelligence is, and how it works, make considering its use seem overly complex."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When artificial intelligence is effectively harnessed, it can help institutions manage everything from admissions to resource planning, offer pathways to more personalized learning models, and help schools better support students. But there are unique challenges as well, like algorithmic biases and legal concerns. EDUCAUSE Review details how institutions can make sure their implementations are both equitable and optimized.