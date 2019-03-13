Arizona State Virtual Field Trips Deliver Interactive Exploration (Campus Technology)

"While birds chitter in the background, a group of students sit in their beach chairs at a beach camp set up near the Nankoweap Granaries, trying to pay attention as their professor gives them an introduction to the geology of that most remarkable of natural formations, the Grand Canyon."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, taking a field trip in virtual reality from the comfort of a classroom is cool. Guess what is even cooler? Building out VR-driven learning expeditions and making them freely available so that high school and college students everywhere can experience the immersive content. Kudos to Arizona State for sharing their spirit for exploration in such an open way.