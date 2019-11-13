Arista Corporation and Blockhouse Studios Partner on Projection Mapping Initiative

Arista Corporation and Blockhouse Studios have formed a partnership to address the challenges and misconceptions common in the area of video projection mapping technology.

Arista’s Video Projection Mapping Turnkey System—which incorporates a 4U rack mount computer powered by an Intel Xeon 10-core processor combined with the company’s ARD-5816 HDBaseT transmitter—brings a compact, all-in-one technological solution to the video projection mapping equation. Complementing this is the creative expertise of Blockhouse Studios, a creative services company recognized for its expertise in this area.

Blockhouse Studios’ projection mapping examples include projecting flames onto the floor at Indiana University Hoosier basketball games and projecting landscapes and other visuals onto walls and other surfaces at Las Vegas’ Red Rock Casino. The process involves multiple video projectors and related control equipment paired with a creative vision that results in larger-than-life visuals that enhance a wide range of events. The Arista-Blockhouse partnership addresses both the creative and technological aspects of the process—enabling others to achieve the best possible results.

Kevin Winkler is the owner of Blockhouse Studios, which he co-founded with his business partner Andrew Beargie. As a cinematographer and content creator, Winkler’s focus is on providing turnkey solutions for projection mapping. As an early evangelist of projection mapping and now working with Arista’s hardware solutions, the two companies offer a complete solution for event venue installation sales, service, and support.

“I have always had a passion for video creation, and the possibilities offered by projection mapping technology are astounding,” Winkler said. “Until the advent of Arista’s Video Projection Mapping Turnkey System, however, the technological challenges of such an undertaking were a major stumbling block. Arista’s system takes the guesswork out of the equation and enables content producers like me to focus on the creative task—knowing that Arista’s technology has my back. I have every confidence that as more AV integrators and creative professionals gain exposure to the possibilities projection mapping offers, the market will experience a dramatic uptick—and that benefits everyone.”

“Projection mapping has the ability to take an ordinary room, such as a common hotel meeting space or external building façade and turn these venues into a positively mesmerizing environment,” said Martin Fishman, vice president of Arista Corporation. “The collapsible walls used to adjust the size of the space can now serve as a creative canvas onto which landscapes, digital signage, video, and more can be projected. The result is an environment that fosters creativity, encourages people to be more engaged, and completely re-writes the book on what is possible for any given space. Our partnership with Blockhouse Media serves as a platform for Kevin to show AV professionals the creative potential while we provide a turnkey technological solution to the process.”