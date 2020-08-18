Arich Joins SDVoE Alliance

Arich Technology, manufacturer of high-performance audio and video products, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“At Arich, we are committed to providing complete world-class AV distribution solutions to our customers. AV over IP is definitely a requirement in the markets we serve and SDVoE is the only technology that offers 4K60 4:4:4 HDR with no picture delay, no compression, and no artifacts while taking advantage of the flexibility and cost savings of standard Ethernet,” said Hongjiang Dai, CEO at Arich. “We look forward to working with other SDVoE Alliance members in advancing the technology for uncompromised video distribution systems.”

“We welcome Arich to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to their SDVoE product debut at ISLE,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their focus on R&D and their experience in diverse markets will undoubtedly lead to a wide variety of successful and innovative SDVoE installations.”