Aptovision Appoints New VP of Sales, Head of Marketing

Charles Dobson (left) and Janet Matey of Aptovision Aptovision has named Charles Dobson as vice president of sales and Janet Matey as head of marketing and communications.

Dobson will be responsible for orchestrating and executing the sales and business development strategies for the company’s growing OEM business, as well as for building a team to drive revenue through new client prospecting, evangelizing the company’s technology, and supporting existing customers. Dobson will be based in the company’s Montreal offices and report to CEO and Co-Founder Kamran Ahmed.

“The Pro AV industry is eager to move away from expensive, custom matrix switches and proprietary transport technology, to realize the promise of," said Dobson. “AptoVision is the only technology supplier capable of delivering HDMI 2.0a over Ethernet, which creates a tremendous opportunity to build a business around this new paradigm.”

Dobson brings extensive experience in sales, marketing and business development for both field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technologies and video over IP applications. He was previously vice president, global channels at Haivision, a pioneer in network video solutions with a focus on low latency applications. He has also held roles as head of channel sales for Presagis, a CAE company, and business development at Hyperchip, one of the largest venture-capital funded start-ups in Canadian history.

Reporting to CEO and co-founder Kamran Ahmed, Matey will be responsible for all company activities related to marketing, branding, and communications, as well as increasing industry awareness of the benefits of AptoVision’s innovative BlueRiver NT+ chipsets and AV-over-IP technology.

“As the AV industry makes the paradigm shift from traditional point-to-point matrix switching to distribution over Ethernet, there is tremendous need for information and education among equipment manufacturers, system integrators and end users,” said Ahmed. “Janet’s experience with related technology and these transitions will no doubt help us evangelize our vision.”

Matey brings more than 20 years of marketing experience at Matrox, a designer of software and hardware solutions for graphics, video and imaging/machine vision applications. She held a variety of positions including heading the marketing communications group for Matrox Video as the broadcast and post-production industries transitioned from analog to digital technology and from SD to HD and 4K. For the past four years, Matey was PR manager for three in-house clients in the pro AV, broadcast and machine vision markets. Most recently, Matey spearheaded communications related to the SDI-to-IP transition in broadcast and the migration to IP infrastructures in pro AV.