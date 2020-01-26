APG Media Group Opens 15,000 Square-Foot Canadian Headquarters

APG Media Group has opened a 15,000 sq. ft. Canadian corporate headquarters just outside of Toronto at 2880 Brighton Road, Unit 1, Oakville, ON L6H 5S3, Canada.

Comprised of executive offices, a training and testing center, a full-line product experience center, quality control lab, and a large warehouse, the new Canadian headquarters will provide the rapidly growing videowall rental and distribution company with the space it needs to accommodate projected growth, according to APG Media Group president David Weatherhead.

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2019]

The company is also in the process of expanding its inventory and service offerings at its U.S. headquarters in Orlando, FL.

“Our rental and distribution businesses are growing in both Canada and the United States,” Weatherhead said today. “The investments we are making in both headquarters facilities represents a tremendous opportunity for APG Media Group to bring to market the many new and exciting technologies that our customers are demanding.”

Weatherhead attributed the company’s success in both rental and distribution to APG’s ability to offer customers the very latest in LED video wall technologies and solutions backed by subject matter experts, training staff, and installation consultants.

“The opening of this new Canadian headquarters, together with the expansion of our U.S. headquarters, will enable us to further enhance the quality and range of solutions and services we offer our customers,” he concluded.