Get your free copy of The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2019.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Market Trends Shaping the Video Wall Business

This article explores how current AV trends and focus area—like AVaaS, content creation, industry partnerships, and the shift toward more customized solutions—have direct impact on the video wall market. Experts share how important considerations, like end-user experience, align with budget and how to create balance within the project.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest video wall products from companies like Optoma, Absen, and Neoti.

At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies like Peerless-AV and NEC Display—discuss how to balance budgets with the end user experience when it comes to video wall installations.

Download the 2019 Integration Guide to Video Walls.