APG Media Group Launches in Toronto

APG Media group, founded by David Weatherhead, is an expansion of APG Rental into a full-service LED videowall and media technology company. The company will be comprised of APG Rentals, APG Distribution, and APG Technical Services.

Diversified acquired Weatherhead’s company Advanced Presentation Products in early September 2019, providing the capital needed to expand APG Rentals and broaden the focus.

David Weatherhead

According to Weatherhead, the company will grow both its U.S. and Canadian operations by opening a larger Canadian headquarters this winter in Toronto and expanding its current U.S. headquarters in Orlando, FL. Both headquarters will include full line showrooms, training centers, test labs, and extensive warehousing.

The investment, he emphasized, represents a tremendous opportunity for APG Media Group to bring to market the new and exciting technologies that customers are demanding. It will enable APG Media Group to excel in the growing North American market as companies expect to be able to access the latest in LED video wall technologies and solutions. Support services include subject matter experts, training staff, and installation consultants.

According to Weatherhead, a huge market shift from projection to LED displays is taking place that is driving the demand for next-generation LED video wall technologies. Looking to the immediate future, Weatherhead said the company would soon be making a number of announcements involving some very large and prestigious projects, as well as aggressively making some new critical hires.

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2019]

“Video is the dominant media of our age,” Weatherhead concluded. “Regardless of where and when an event or experience is being held, indoors or outdoors, it is video that delivers the ‘wow’ factor that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary.”