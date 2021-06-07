Apantac Releases PTZ Camera with NDI

The What: Apantac has launched the AP-1080P-PTZ-20x (NDI), a 1080p pan tilt zoom camera for professional video and streaming applications using NDI. The camera offers 3G SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0, and HD video over IP decoding. Its support for a wide variety of formats supports use in house of worship, educational and corporate applications.

The What Else: NDI integration means the camera is recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network. By incorporating NDI, it communicates using the NDI protocol and allows bidirectional distribution and access of live video over existing IP LAN infrastructure. It also seamlessly integrates with most videoconferencing and other software applications.

In a typical application, an SDI or HDMI camera video feed can be converted into an NDI stream and sent over the network and an NDI video feed can be converted into an SDI or HDMI video output and plugged into a monitor.

NDI is a brand of the Vizrt Group and a royalty-free technology that allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

“NDI has changed the way content is accessed, created and distributed, making video accessible over IP,” said Apantac president Thomas Tang. “We are really excited about our first NDI product launch as our PTZ camera allows users to deliver live video over IP to any compatible system or software on the network, using a single cable for all the video, audio and control.”

“NDI-enabled devices like Apantac’s new PTZ NDI camera exponentially increase the video sources available for storytellers, creating efficiencies and opportunities that did not previously exist,” said NDI vice president Michael Kornet. “We’ve known and admired the team at Apantac for a number of years and recognize that this is a significant moment for AV and broadcast customers who want to work with this respected brand as they come on board with their new NDI camera.”

The Bottom Line: This professional-grade meeting room camera features 20x optical zoom and 2x digital zoom with a 61° field of view and a 5 megapixel CMOS sensor.