Apantac Launches openGear HDMI Extenders—What You Need to Know

Apantac released its newest HDMI extenders, the OG-HDBT3. These extenders offer reliable point-to-point 4K@60Hz KVM extenders with USB 2.0 interface, supporting resolutions up to 4096 x 2160@60Hz.

Designed with a high reliability and high-density form factor in mind, the OG-HDBT3 extenders can fit up to 20 extenders/receivers in a 2 RU frame, making them ideal for applications requiring robust and scalable video extension solutions. The openGear frame is a hot-swappable platform with an optional redundant power supply, allowing any OG-HDBT3 card to be removed and replaced without shutting down the power. This feature simplifies maintenance during live events. Additionally, the built-in Dashboard control provides comprehensive live status monitoring and control for all the cards inside the frame.

Based on the latest HDBaseT3 technology, the OG-HDBT3 extenders can transmit HDMI and USB signals up to 150 meters at 1920x1080P@8bit, 100 meters at 1920x1080P@12bit, and 100 meters at 3840x2160 (UHD@60Hz 4:4:4@8bit) using HDBaseT3 certified CAT6/CAT7 cables. Dolby Vision is also supported. They also support Dolby Vision to ensure the highest quality video transmission.

The OG-HDBT3 extenders can be configured with different rear modules, allowing for customization as point-to-point KVM extenders or high-density HDMI extenders. This flexibility makes them suitable for wide range of mission critical applications in ProAV, broadcast, and production/post-production environments.