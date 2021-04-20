Anker Launches AI-Enabled Webcam, Conference Speaker

The What: Anker Innovations has launched two new products under the AnkerWork product line: the PowerConf C300 smart AI-enabled HD webcam and the PowerConf S500 Portable Conference Speaker.

The What Else: The PowerConf C300 is AnkerWork’s first 1080p webcam with a built-in AI chipset that provides a high-quality image with accurate color reproduction and advanced low-light performance. With three field-of-view choices—78 degrees for close-ups, 90 degrees for a mid-view, or 115 degrees for the widest field of view—users can customize the experience that meets their needs, whether showing something on a whiteboard or keeping pets and family out of frame.

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 (Image credit: Anker)

The C300’s A.I. also offers smart framing that helps keep an individual or group members centered on screen, though it will only reframe a subject’s deliberate movements, so they can take a sip of water off camera, without shifting focus. Dual stereo microphones also ensure great sounding audio.

The PowerConf S500 builds on the success of the original PowerConf products, adding four upgraded microphones featuring Anker’s new proprietary VoiceRadar technology. VoiceRadar uses beamforming and enhanced Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) to pick up the voice of the person speaking while ignoring surrounding noises to ensure a great sounding experience for all parties.

AnkerWork PowerConf S500 (Image credit: Anker)

The S500 can be used with the AnkerWork app (on Android and iOS), which lets users choose one of three pickup patterns for different use case scenarios. These include traditional conference room environments with multiple people, a single person presenting to others, as well as using the S500 as a microphone for live streaming.

“For many, working from home has been a dream come true, but it also brings its own unique challenges: distracting pets, family, poor lighting, as well as power and cable management issues, to name a few,” said Steven Yang, founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. “AnkerWork products have been designed to help address many of these issues, while providing solutions that are portable and can be easily used in the home, the office and on the road.”

The Bottom Line: The first products launched under Anker's new AnkerWork brand, the PowerConf C300 and PowerConf S500 are designed to help guide businesses of all sizes through the process of adapting their workflows to fit the hybrid models of today and spearheading the future of work.