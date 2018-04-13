ANC Releases New Operating System—LiveSync

ANC has publicly released LiveSync, an operating system built to synchronize multiple digital media applications as one canvas.

ANC has deployed and operated its proprietary LiveSync Platform in several high-profile digital media installations, including New York City’s Fulton Center and Moynihan Station, the Westfield World Trade Center, and several other commercial, transportation and retail settings.

The LiveSync operating system, which is now available, creates immersive experiences by synchronizing LED, LCD, and other digital display technologies. The system enables one platform to combine pre-scheduled content, including dynamic triggering of content, social media feeds, and other streams based on real-time information.

“LiveSync was developed to enable users to deploy more digital displays while eliminating any content lagging concerns, offering the opportunity to synchronize an unlimited number of screens as one canvas to create an unparalleled immersive universe,” said Mark Stross, chief technology officer, ANC. “The simple user interface allows operators to seamlessly transition from scheduled content to a native live video feed, creating a new and exciting environment.”

Through a collaboration and long-standing relationship with NewTek, ANC will integrate NewTek NDI technology to natively accept and distribute live video through LiveSync. NewTek’s NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. “NDI-enabled devices like LiveSync exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist.”

The LiveSync platform includes a multi-channel sequencer, robust exposure reporting, and HTML5 playback capabilities. The platform enables the scheduling of 50 individual pieces across 50 individual screen locations, to be played back both independent from each other and then as one canvas in as little as 15 minutes.