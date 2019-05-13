ANC and GoVision Unite As One Brand to Provide Venue and Event Experiences

Learfield IMG College—parent company of both ANC and GoVision—has announced that ANC and GoVision will operate as ANC effective immediately. Combining the two brands provides, according to Learfield, new permanent and temporary video display technology capabilities for sports venues, special events, retail properties, commercial buildings, entertainment venues, and transportation centers.

The combined operation will be led by CEO George Linardos alongside ANC’s founder and vice-chairman Jerry Cifarelli.

“ANC and GoVision are game changers in this industry, and both companies have outstanding reputations due to their excellent talent, innovation, client services, and ability to exceed expectations,” said Linardos. “Combining these two brands will allow us to continue to grow and distinguish ANC as a truly unique partner for the marketplace, creating dynamic experiences through technology innovation.”

“The timing of this transition comes at a good time and aligns with our recent successful deployments across a variety of industries,” said Cifarelli. “Adding an events unit to ANC will elevate and expand our offerings as a turnkey technology service provider.”

The combined ANC brand brings more than 35 years working closely with architects, general contractors, event producers, and product manufacturers to provide clients strategic consultation, technology integration, and robust event services that create next generation immersive experiences, according to the company. Learfield IMG College acquired ANC and GoVision as independent businesses in 2015 and 2016 respectively.