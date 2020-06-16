Analog Way Unveils New Midra 4K Series Presentation Switchers

The What: Analog Way has launched a new range of 4K60 multi-layer video mixers and seamless presentation switchers, the Midra 4K series. The range includes four products: QuickVu 4K, QuickMatrix 4K, Pulse 4K, and Eikos 4K.

Analog Way Midra4K Series (Image credit: Analog Way)

The What Else: The Midra 4K series presentation switchers feature ten inputs, including eight 4K60 inputs (four HDMI 2.0, two 12G-SDI and two DisplayPort 1.2) and two 1080p inputs with user-selectable HDMI and SDI connectors.

Analog Way's new presentation switchers also offer dozens of functionalities to produce stunning AV presentations: custom output formats, areas of interest (AOI), Luma and Chroma keying, advanced video effects, and more. The switchers come standard with the ability to easily de-embed or embed digital audio on all the inputs and outputs. An option is also available to add support for Dante audio networking.

The Bottom Line: Ideally tailored to small/medium-sized fixed installations and live environments, the new series offers reliability, low latency, ease of use, optimal image quality, and live 4K processing features.