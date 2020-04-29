An Argument for ‘Remote’ Rather Than ‘Online’ Instruction (Inside Higher Ed)

"In several recent columns and Inside Higher Ed webcasts about the COVID-19-driven emergency transition to virtual instruction, I've asserted that colleges and universities will have to raise their game if come fall they are still precluded from conducting in-person instruction. As I've described it, the brand of "remote" learning that most students have experienced this spring -- lectures streamed synchronously via videoconferencing software, etc. -- has been adequate for the moment, but it won't meet what are likely to be students' and parents' heightened expectations if colleges have months more to prepare."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The stop-gap methods that have facilitated the quick shift to remote learning due to the pandemic will not be sufficient if campuses are still closed. Inside Higher Ed shares advice for how to step up your offerings.