AMX SVSI Networked AV Chosen to Handle Video Distribution at 2016 G20 Summit

At the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, an AMX SVSI Networked AV solution was selected to drive video distribution throughout the Hangzhou International Expo Center, the location of this year’s Summit, which ended on September 5.

More than 150 SVSI N2000 and N1000 Series devices were used for networked video encoding, decoding and transmission, and the efficiency of the SVSI video control platform was noted by operators in the central control room.

SVSI solutions were adopted for smooth control and optimal performance of the G20 video distribution system. The system was designed to deliver audio and high-resolution video along with networking between the Main Conference Hall and 20 hearing rooms across the facility.

“SVSI was selected in this case because of its reliability and stability as well as its versatility,” said Kevin Morrison, Senior Vice President, Enterprise at HARMAN Professional Solutions.

“The low latency, flexibility and scalability of the SVSI system ensured smooth distribution and high-quality presentation of video content in multiple rooms across the Expo Center,” continued Morrison. “We continue to see SVSI-based systems selected for major implementations.”

During the 2016 G20 Summit, high-ranking officials and politicians from both China and G20 member countries met and watched the Summit through screens and the interpretation system in different 20 hearing rooms, where the SVSI system and connected devices were equipped for audio and video transfer and distribution.

“The AMX SVSI Series has proven itself to be an efficient and stable solution for IP video and audio distribution,” said Lee Dodson, Senior Director, Enterprise Marketing for HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The fault-free performance at China’s G20 Summit is just another showcase of its capabilities in the field.”