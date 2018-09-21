American University Teams With Sony to Launch Mobile Admissions App

American University has launched a new Tour AU mobile app, what it calls an “all-in-one” admissions app that combines personalized campus visits with targeted communications customized for each potential new student.

The new app is part of the university’s long-term technology and business collaboration with Sony Electronics Inc., which covers a range of campus-wide projects including the latest 4K projectors, digital cameras, and a digital wall in AU’s School of Communication.

“The experience a student has on their campus visit is a critical component to their college choice process,” said Sharon Alston, AU Vice Provost of Undergraduate Enrollment. “Whether it’s used remotely or on campus, Tour AU offers prospective students an exciting opportunity to experience various aspects of campus life.”

How Tour AU works: No matter where students live, Tour AU allows prospective students and their families to explore campus through virtual reality 360° videos and listen to comments from real students. Self-guided tour experiences allow app users to personalize their tour stops while “beacon technology” pushes information and events to them automatically. In this app, targeted push notifications and in-app messaging expand beyond traditional notification methods. On-campus Augmented Reality (AR) Posters are a key feature of the app and AU is the only university in DC currently offering this technology to students and families. AR technology lets anyone use their smartphone to bring the campus to life with messages and virtual selfies. Students using the app can take a virtual selfie with AU mascot Clawed or even AU President Sylvia M. Burwell.

“Every aspect of the educational experience is changing, from the way faculty and students interact in the classroom to the way admissions cultivates relationships with prospective applicants and their families,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics. “Now, Sony is focused on using our design and technology expertise and long-standing commitment to higher-ed to help leading education partners like AU create new and engaging experiences.”

While prospective and new students receive an immersive and engaging introduction to life at AU, the University also benefits from analytics and measurement data that helps evaluate, adjust and continually refine admissions processes. The app’s intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard tool gives admissions teams complete control of content and communication in the app, and also provides real-time metrics and analytics for review and planning. The new app allows AU to reach a wider audience locally, nationally, and internationally.

The Tour AU app is available now through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.