Amber IAC Switch Offers Broad-Based Electrical Protection in Solid-state Architecture

Protecting solid-state architecture against short circuits, overvoltage, inductive load kickback, overcurrent, and overload conditions,

Amber Solutions' powered solid-state smart circuit breaker (Image credit: Amber Solutions)

Amber Solutions' patented Indestructible AC Switch has achieved a new milestone towards productization with the debut of a fully demonstrable, solid-state based regulation/control/protection technology platform for the digital control of electricity.

According to Amber CEO Thar Casey, the new platform delivers full validation of its digital protection of solid-state architecture from broad-based transient power conditions within the hostile AC Mains environment.

The singular technology platform digitally detects and protects solid-state architecture against a range of destructive electrical conditions, including short circuit, overvoltage, inductive load kickback, overcurrent, and overloads. Until Amber, such broad protection in AC power environments was a key hurdle for AC solid-state based power management, without costly, lower quality old tech-based components, which pressure standard form factor sizes and therefore limit feature capabilities of products.

"Our ability to now demonstrate such a breadth of electrical protection by our breakthroughs in a single solid-state platform means that a wide range of electrical products now have a clear path to true next generation architecture and functions that fully leverage the breakthrough advantages of Amber's silicon chip-based power management technologies," Casey said.

"Amber's breakthroughs in a silicon chip enable dramatically smaller size footprint of electrical products' power management and integration of modern intelligence features for much more dynamic delivery, both of which result in a substantial expansion of new functions in electrical products, without deviating from standard form factors like the single gang box and the retrofit circuit breaker."

Amber recently released a video demonstration of one specific example of the Amber Indestructible AC Switch's capability--successfully suppressing 450 inductive load surges (typically thousands of volts each) over 15 consecutive minutes to just 260 volts each.

