Almo Pro A/V to Showcase New Products at E4 Boston

AV distributor Almo Professional A/V, is showcasing dozens of the industry’s newest products on the E4 AV Tour, coming to the Boston Newton Marriott on September 21.

“It’s been two years since the tour last stopped in Boston and local attendees will soon discover how much the E4 program has grown and evolved since then—it’s basically an entirely new experience,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing & communications, Almo Corporation.

Craigmyle added, “One piece of feedback we always get from E4 attendees is that you can really get one-on-one with top manufacturers and talk about the projects you are working on. E4 is small enough to get that exclusive time but also large enough to have all the newest industry products that perhaps were launched at InfoComm but haven’t begun shipping until now. This exhibit hall is also ideal for those who didn’t make it out to InfoComm in June.”

“We encourage our integrators to bring their end user clients to the exhibit hall portion of the event, which features new products from more than 40 manufacturers, and use it as a local showroom,” noted Craigmyle. “This gives them the ability to show some of the complete AV solutions that are available through Almo.”

Some of the newest products on display during the Boston leg of the E4 AV Tour include: AVOCOR F2 Series AVF-6550 touchscreen displays, BrightSign Series 4 XD and XT players, Epson Lightscene EV-10 Digital Signage Projector, NEC V864Q 86-Inch 4k Panel Display with RPi, Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright 492, and much more.

E4 Boston is on September 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Boston Newton Marriott. The event is complimentary, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners.

To register, go to http://shows.e4avtour.com/boston18/venue/. Registration has also opened for the final E4 event of the year, taking place in Nashville on October 25 and 26.