Almo Pro A/V Celebrates 10 Years of Distribution Service at InfoComm 2019

Almo Professional A/V is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing value-added distribution services to the AV industry at InfoComm 2019.

As part of the celebration, Almo is the exclusive sponsor for the InfoComm Opening Reception at B.B. King’s. On Wed., June 12 at 2:30 p.m., the festivities will continue in Booth 1111 with an anniversary cake and the presentation of a donation check for the AVIXA Michael Vergauwen Scholarship program; the scholarship is awarded annually to college students who display a passion for the AV industry, as well as a commitment to creating integrated experiences in their future career plans.

“A decade ago, during an InfoComm press conference, we humbly announced the formation of Almo Professional A/V," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. "This year’s show is an enormous celebration for us and for our dedicated manufacturing and integration partners as it symbolizes business growth and the expanded and elevated role of distribution in the AV industry.”